Brokerages Set Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) PT at $70.67

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CATC. Piper Sandler raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 17,751 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CATC traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.35. 13,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.70. The company has a market cap of $334.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.53. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.90 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 13.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

