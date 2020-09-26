Brokerages Set CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) PT at $12.00

Shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 425.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 29.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.16. 9,403,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,774. The company has a market cap of $822.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.12. CNX Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.04 million for the quarter. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 56.42% and a return on equity of 43.05%. Equities research analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

