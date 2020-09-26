Brokerages Set Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) PT at $18.89

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.89.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

In other Continental Resources news, Chairman Harold Hamm bought 1,425,341 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,043,241.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,526,969 shares of company stock worth $59,812,643 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Continental Resources stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.70. 3,198,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,037,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.47 and a beta of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.07 million. Continental Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Continental Resources will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

