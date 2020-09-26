Brokerages Set ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target at $70.71

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXLS shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of ExlService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of EXLS stock traded up $1.30 on Monday, hitting $63.28. 143,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,910. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.09. ExlService has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $79.78.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.83 million. ExlService had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $90,146.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.69 per share, for a total transaction of $95,535.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,535. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 28.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,087,000 after buying an additional 55,378 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in ExlService by 4.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,113,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,576,000 after purchasing an additional 46,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in ExlService by 8.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

