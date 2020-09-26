Brokerages Set Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Price Target at $21.18

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.18.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUN. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Huntsman from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.36. 1,669,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,628. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.08.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Huntsman had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,941 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Huntsman by 324.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,813,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,844 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Huntsman by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,977,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,198 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Huntsman by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,721,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,371 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,721,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 763,198 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.