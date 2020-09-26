Brokerages Set LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) Target Price at $13.07

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.07.

LX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered LexinFintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. CLSA initiated coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

NASDAQ:LX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.41. 620,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,567. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.24. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.04). LexinFintech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. LexinFintech’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in LexinFintech by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.