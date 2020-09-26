Brokerages Set Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Target Price at $1,062.27

Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,062.27.

MELI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,255.00 to $1,484.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Mercadolibre from $980.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Mercadolibre from $1,210.00 to $1,340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

In related news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 5.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.1% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 7.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $27.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,062.00. The stock had a trading volume of 419,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,465. The firm has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of -312.35 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,118.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $862.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mercadolibre has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $1,270.00.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. Mercadolibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

