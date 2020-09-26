Brokerages Set Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Target Price at $44.50

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Passage Bio from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ZNTL traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.02. The company had a trading volume of 200,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,109. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.28). On average, equities analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer.

