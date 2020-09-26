Brokerages Set Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Target Price at $19.91

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.91.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Albert Black, Jr. bought 2,800 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,699.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,110,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,656 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,008,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,829,000 after buying an additional 1,883,935 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 530.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,566,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,538,000 after buying an additional 5,525,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,450,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,917,000 after buying an additional 806,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $86,069,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DOC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.41. 1,212,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,851. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

