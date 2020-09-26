Brokerages Set PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Price Target at $8.20

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

PowerFleet stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $5.54. 50,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,750. The stock has a market cap of $172.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. PowerFleet has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that PowerFleet will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Mahlab sold 17,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $107,974.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 370,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,375.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in PowerFleet by 9.7% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 60,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in PowerFleet by 322.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PowerFleet by 34.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PowerFleet by 894.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PowerFleet by 22.9% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

