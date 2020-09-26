Brokerages Set Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Target Price at $22.43

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.43.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RRGB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,224. The firm has a market cap of $209.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $37.29.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 389.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,559.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,694.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 774.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
