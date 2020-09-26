Brokerages Set Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Target Price at $22.43

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RRGB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,224. The firm has a market cap of $209.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $37.29.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($3.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.27) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $161.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 22.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -11.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 389.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,559.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,694.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 774.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

