Brokerages Set Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT at $38.44

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.18.

Several brokerages recently commented on RDFN. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Redfin from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Redfin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th.

Shares of Redfin stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.53. 1,237,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.11 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.58. Redfin has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $55.43.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $213.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.78 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 107,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,098.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $844,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,790,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,556,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,630 shares of company stock valued at $15,390,964 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 1,772.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 368.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

