Brokerages Set Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Target Price at $26.75

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUPN. Piper Sandler raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,936 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 24,819 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SUPN stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $20.31. The stock had a trading volume of 336,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.46. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $29.36.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

