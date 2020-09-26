Brokerages Set Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) PT at $37.54

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.54.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCBI. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

In related news, CEO Larry L. Helm acquired 30,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,997.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 133.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

TCBI stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.81. The stock had a trading volume of 508,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,657. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.16.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.89). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $280.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

