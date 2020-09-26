Brokerages Set Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) PT at $195.33

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

OLED traded up $2.39 on Monday, reaching $172.12. 229,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,140. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.59. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $105.11 and a 52-week high of $222.20. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.69, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Universal Display had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $312,068.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,761,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total transaction of $2,072,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

