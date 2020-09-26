Brokerages Set Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target at $13.40

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.
VFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of VFF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.84. 763,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,622. Village Farms International has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 2.29.
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.
