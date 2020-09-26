Brokerages Set Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target at $13.40

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

VFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of VFF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.84. 763,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,622. Village Farms International has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 17.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 591,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 59,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 76.2% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 47.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

