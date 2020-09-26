Brokerages Set Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target at $102.89

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.89.

Several brokerages have commented on ZEN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

NYSE:ZEN traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,779. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Zendesk has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $107.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.62, for a total value of $569,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,392.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $432,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,393.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,637 shares of company stock worth $10,218,658. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 328.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 26,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 308,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,304,000 after purchasing an additional 208,399 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18,410 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

