Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.04.

BAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $32.49. 2,171,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,316. The company has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

