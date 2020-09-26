Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:BIPC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:BIPC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BIPC. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $55.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.31. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $56.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 134.72%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $555,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth $3,557,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

