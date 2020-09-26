Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BRKS. B. Riley raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded Brooks Automation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $57.56.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 52.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In other news, SVP William T. Montone sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $72,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,271 shares of company stock valued at $9,038,632. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,000,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,929,000 after buying an additional 398,462 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 8.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,935,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,425,000 after purchasing an additional 297,984 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 36.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,635,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,815,000 after purchasing an additional 973,323 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 23.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,739,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,557,000 after purchasing an additional 525,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,666,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,985,000 after buying an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

