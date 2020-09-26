Bytecoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,821.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 43.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 26th. Bytecoin has a market cap of $33.20 million and $17,821.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 37.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.32 or 0.00867465 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003446 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001754 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000398 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 57.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000512 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

