Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Receives $41.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.38.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on Cabot from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Cabot from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Get Cabot alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cabot by 15.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cabot by 28.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cabot by 42.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.23. The company had a trading volume of 304,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,050. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.72. Cabot has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $50.58.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Cabot had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.81%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.