Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised Calithera Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $237.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 7.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,438,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,275,000 after acquiring an additional 503,754 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,942,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 128.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,363,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 767,571 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 27.0% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,040,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 221,397 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 147,130 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

