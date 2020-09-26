Camber Energy (NYSE:CEI) & Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBELF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) and Camber Energy (NYSE:CEI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Camber Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy $315.00 million 0.09 -$593.84 million N/A N/A Camber Energy $400,000.00 27.78 -$3.86 million N/A N/A

Camber Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Obsidian Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Obsidian Energy has a beta of 3.16, meaning that its stock price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camber Energy has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Obsidian Energy and Camber Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Camber Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Camber Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy -392.45% -157.52% -84.07% Camber Energy -72.89% -98.95% -27.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Obsidian Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Camber Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Camber Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Camber Energy beats Obsidian Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Camber Energy Company Profile

Camber Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Lucas Energy Inc. and changed its name to Camber Energy, Inc. in January 2017. Camber Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas.

