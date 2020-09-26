Canaccord Genuity Boosts Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target to $51.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $18.20 to $29.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis stock opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. operates as a medical marijuana company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. It produces approximately 150 stock keeping units, including nasal sprays, capsules, concentrates, syringes, cannabis flower in tamper-proof containers for vaporizers, topical creams, tinctures, and vape cartridge.

