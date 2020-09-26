Canaccord Genuity Raises CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Price Target to C$2.50

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of DOC opened at C$2.09 on Tuesday. CloudMD Software & Services has a twelve month low of C$0.27 and a twelve month high of C$2.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$2.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.80 million.

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. It also operates and manages primary care clinics and pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Premier Health Group Inc and changed its name to CloudMD Software & Services Inc in February 2020.

