Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Increased to $152.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI stock opened at $106.13 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $109.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3,915.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.