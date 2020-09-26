Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives C$124.91 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$126.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$122.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$116.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

In related news, Director Edith E. Holiday sold 7,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.56, for a total transaction of C$941,914.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,015,195.94. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 2,426 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$129.52, for a total transaction of C$314,215.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,022,194.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,680 shares of company stock valued at $7,218,868.

TSE:CNR traded up C$0.72 on Monday, hitting C$142.13. 1,155,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,330. The stock has a market cap of $100.88 billion and a PE ratio of 28.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$137.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$121.51. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$92.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$143.50.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.27 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.04%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

