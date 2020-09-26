Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $314.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We are impressed by Canadian Pacific's efforts to reward its shareholders. To this end, the company hiked its dividend payout by 15% to C$0.95 per share (C$3.8 annually) in July, mainly owing to increased efficiencies, courtesy of the precision scheduled railroading model. The company is aiming at an adjusted dividend payout ratio in the 25-30% range in the long term. Moreover, the company decided to restart its share buyback program, which was suspended earlier this year due to coronavirus-triggered uncertainties. The upbeat grain movement is also a positive. However, decline in overall carloads due to coronavirus-induced disruptions are concerning. Also, high capital expenditures amid adversities may limit bottom-line growth. The company's high debt-to-equity ratio is also concerning.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CP. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $341.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $337.52.

NYSE CP opened at $300.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $295.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $312.59.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.8% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,976,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,526,165,000 after acquiring an additional 216,960 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,755,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $952,357,000 after purchasing an additional 76,588 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,472,000 after purchasing an additional 490,263 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,005,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,011,000 after purchasing an additional 835,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,279,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,458,000 after purchasing an additional 408,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

