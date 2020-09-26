Cardano (ADA) Hits Market Cap of $2.95 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0947 or 0.00000882 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbe, Huobi, ZB.COM and Cryptomate. Cardano has a market cap of $2.95 billion and $452.90 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006443 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00044378 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00028915 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00022493 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00016910 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00020604 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Altcoin Trader, Indodax, Upbit, Exmo, OKEx, Huobi, OTCBTC, Cryptopia, Bithumb, Bittrex, Cryptohub, Coinnest, Bitbns, Gate.io, CoinFalcon, ZB.COM, HitBTC, ABCC, Binance, Cryptomate, LiteBit.eu and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

