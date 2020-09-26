Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised Cardiovascular Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis increased their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.22.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $42.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.22 per share, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rhonda J. Robb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.97 per share, with a total value of $31,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,342,378.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $135,200 and sold 8,731 shares valued at $279,300. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 24.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 23.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 183.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,742 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

