Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Caretrust REIT posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Caretrust REIT.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 29.43%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Caretrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,427,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,501. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Caretrust REIT has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $24.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 20.3% during the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Earnings History and Estimates for Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

