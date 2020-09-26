CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Announces Earnings Results

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

CarMax stock opened at $94.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.56. CarMax has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $109.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other CarMax news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 23,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $2,421,247.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,590.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total value of $911,574.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,401.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,295 shares of company stock valued at $44,382,115 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.