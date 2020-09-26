CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KMX. Argus boosted their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.50.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $94.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CarMax has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $109.31.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total transaction of $911,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,401.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 101,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $9,628,502.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,136,542.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,295 shares of company stock valued at $44,382,115 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

