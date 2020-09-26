Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $235.00 price objective on the stock.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carvana from $148.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Carvana from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carvana from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.82.

Carvana stock opened at $203.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.61 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.25. Carvana has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $235.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 83.73% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $14,976,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,559 shares in the company, valued at $20,157,215.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $38,494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,983 shares in the company, valued at $40,719,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 626,000 shares of company stock worth $127,483,490 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 22.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 9.7% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 400.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 5.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 4.7% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

