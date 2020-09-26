Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $207.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target upped by Stephens from $165.00 to $207.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Carvana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.82.

Get Carvana alerts:

NYSE CVNA opened at $203.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.61 and a beta of 2.53. Carvana has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $235.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 83.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total value of $1,724,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,173.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 626,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,483,490 over the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,620,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,380,000 after acquiring an additional 396,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 159.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,539 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 31.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,588 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 408.5% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,100,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 37.8% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,824,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.