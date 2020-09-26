Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $240.00 at Robert W. Baird

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura upped their price objective on Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carvana from $120.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Carvana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carvana from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.82.

Shares of CVNA opened at $203.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.61 and a beta of 2.53. Carvana has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $235.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.25.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 83.73% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 337,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $68,303,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 347,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,275,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total value of $1,724,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,173.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 626,000 shares of company stock worth $127,483,490. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

