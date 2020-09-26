Caspian Trading Down 42% This Week (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 26th. Caspian has a market cap of $2.12 million and $65,466.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 42% against the dollar. One Caspian token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043184 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.41 or 0.04874269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009333 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00057889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033977 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian is a token. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

