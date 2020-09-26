Castweet Achieves Market Cap of $1.53 Million (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Castweet token can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00007953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Castweet has a market cap of $1.53 million and $46,569.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Castweet has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00678272 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000247 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00551787 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004912 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000602 BTC.

About Castweet

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Castweet Token Trading

Castweet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

