Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Cfra upgraded Caterpillar to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.42.

CAT opened at $145.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.64 and a 200-day moving average of $125.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $156.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $559,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Caterpillar by 30.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Caterpillar by 6.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

