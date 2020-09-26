CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBTX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.
In other news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. acquired 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $116,779.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 479,144 shares in the company, valued at $7,747,758.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:CBTX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.06. 67,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.06. CBTX has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $31.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75.
CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. CBTX had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBTX will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.
CBTX Company Profile
CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.
Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart
Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.