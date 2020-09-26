CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBTX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

In other news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. acquired 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $116,779.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 479,144 shares in the company, valued at $7,747,758.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of CBTX by 3.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBTX by 5.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBTX by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of CBTX during the second quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBTX by 94.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 102,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 49,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBTX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.06. 67,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.06. CBTX has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $31.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. CBTX had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBTX will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

