Ccore Price Reaches $0.0049 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Ccore has a total market cap of $8,323.75 and approximately $18.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ccore has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One Ccore token can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00245308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00040260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00095275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.13 or 0.01525671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00192732 BTC.

Ccore Token Profile

Ccore’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

