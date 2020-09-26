CCUniverse Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $9,675.57 and approximately $28.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002606 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001504 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000387 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000734 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001191 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,550,757 tokens. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

