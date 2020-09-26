Celer Network (CELR) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a market cap of $21.55 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, TOKOK and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043184 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.41 or 0.04874269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009333 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00057889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033977 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,943,227,973 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, TOKOK, Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.