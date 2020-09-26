Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CLDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 3.16. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $13.91.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.44% and a negative net margin of 1,035.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,923,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.