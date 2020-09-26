Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Barclays

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Centene from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.97.

CNC opened at $55.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average of $62.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.61. Centene has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Centene will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $645,626.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $2,309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,378 shares of company stock worth $5,267,671. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 3.3% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Centene by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Centene by 2.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Centene by 8.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Centene by 77.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

