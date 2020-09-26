Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Centogene updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a market cap of $191.26 million and a P/E ratio of -6.60. Centogene has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $28.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centogene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

