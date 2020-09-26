Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Federal’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $62.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.77. Central Federal has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65.

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.14 million during the quarter. Central Federal had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 22.37%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Central Federal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Central Federal by 321.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 267,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 204,333 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Central Federal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Central Federal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Central Federal by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 36,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Central Federal

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

