Centric Cash (CNS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $119,132.00

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Centric Cash has a total market cap of $361,158.90 and approximately $119,132.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centric Cash has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar. One Centric Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centric Cash alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001454 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000168 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001249 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00092003 BTC.

Centric Cash Profile

CNS is a token. Centric Cash’s total supply is 354,635,726 tokens. Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

Centric Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.