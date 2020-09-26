Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CENX has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Century Aluminum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised Century Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Century Aluminum presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.83.

CENX opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.13. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.24 million, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $285.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John E. Hoerner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $90,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John E. Hoerner sold 11,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $116,838.43. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,490 shares of company stock worth $1,260,596. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,822,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 129,597 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 249.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,642,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,045 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at $11,408,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 51,908 shares in the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

